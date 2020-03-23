Coronavirus: Class 12 Meghalaya Board Exams Postponed

Meghalaya Class 12 exams have been postponed as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic

The ongoing Class 12 state board examinations in Meghalaya have been postponed for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Monday. The state government has directed the Meghalaya Board of School Education to postpone remaining examinations until further notice, the official said.

The decision was taken in view of safety and security of students, the board's controller of examination T R Laloo said. The examinations were scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Laloo said, adding that spot evaluations have also been postponed.

This year, the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations started on March 2, the official said.

A total of 30,697 candidates have appeared for the examinations.

