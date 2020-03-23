Bihar Board Postpones Matric Exam Evaluation Process Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Bihar Board has postponed matric exam evaluation process due to coronavirus lockdown

While Bihar prepares for a lockdown in the urban areas, the Bihar School Education Board (BESB) has suspended the evaluation process for class 10 answer scripts till March 31. The decision to resume evaluation process will be reviewed and notified.

As per sources, the board has completed the evaluation process for intermediate exam answer scripts has been completed and 50% answer sheets for class 10 have been evaluated as well. The board has made no announcements regarding the result declaration. In 2019, the board had announced intermediate results in the end of March and matric results in the first week of April.

The board has already released the answer keys for the objective portion of the class 10 and class 12 question papers. The board concluded the exam for inter students on February 13 and for matric students on February 24.

Bihar Government had earlier announced shutting down of bus services, restaurants and banquet halls across the state till March 31 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Several other state boards have postponed the board examinations and suspended evaluation work. Universities have been instructed by UGC to suspend all operations. Faculty members and researchers have been instructed to offer courses online and develop course material for upcoming semesters.

Click here for more Education News