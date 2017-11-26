10 Important Things Students Should Know About Constitution Day India is celebrating Constitution Day today. It was on this day in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted, by the Constituent Assembly.

November 26 as Constitution Day: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was Chairman of Constitution Drafting Committee New Delhi: India is celebrating Constitution Day today. It was on this day in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted, by the Constituent Assembly. After the country became independent, the Constituent Assembly entrusted the job of drafting the Constitution to a committee and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was elected as Chairman of this Drafting Committee. In the beginning of 1948, Dr. Ambedkar completed the draft of the Constitution and presented it in the Constituent Assembly. In November 26, 1949, this draft was adopted with very few amendments.

Constitution Day: 10 Important Things Students Should Know

1. On the day in 1949, the constitution was adopted which came into force on January 26, 1950 marking the beginning of a new era in the history of India.



2. India celebrated its first Constitution day on November 26, 2015. "Greetings to people of India on the historic occasion of 1st Constitution Day. May this day inspire you to know more about our Constitution. This day is a tribute to all those great women & men who worked tirelessly to give India a Constitution we are very proud of," PM Modi tweeted then.



4. Here is the Preamble of Constitution of India:



"WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a

SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION".



5. "On Constitution Day, we salute the great women and men who gave India a Constitution we are proud of," Prime Minister tweeted today.

On Constitution Day, we salute the great women and men who gave India a Constitution we are proud of.

6. The Constitution of India signifies the sovereignty of the people. India's Constitution, a unique document, sustained democracy in India.



7. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent assembly had met and with loud and prolonged cheers and thumping of desks greeted the passing of the Constitution.



8. "Dr. Rajendra Prasad, President of the Constituent Assembly, in his speech before putting the motion to pass the Constitution, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said that I shall only hope that all those whose good fortune it may be to work this Constitution in future, will rember that it was a unique victory which we achieved by unique method taught by the Father of the Nation, and it is upto us to preserve and protect the Independence that we have won and to make it really bear fruit for the man in the street," wrote Sailen Chatterjee, journalist and freedom fighter.



9. According to Mr. Chatterjee, after the Constitution was passed, the historic session of the Constituent Assembly ended with the singing of the National Anthem "Jana-gana-mana adhinayaka Jai Hey, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata," by Purnima Banerjee, a veteran freedom fighter and sister of the late freedom fighter, Aruna Asaf Ali.



10. Later, the Constituent assembly elected Dr. Rajendra Prasad as the first President of the Indian Republic at a special session on January 24, 1950, in accordance with the Constitution.



