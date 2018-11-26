Constitution Day 2018:10 Interesting Facts About Constitution Of India Students Must Know

India adopted it's constitution on November 26 in 1949

Indian constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950 and hence we celebrate the day as Republic Day. But few people know that the constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and hence we celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day. Indian constitution is the longest in the world, but that is not the only fascinating fact about Indian constitution.

Here are 10 interesting and lesser known facts about Indian constitution which a student must know.

1. Indian Constitution is a hand-written document which makes it one of the longest hand-written documents in the world.

2. There are total 117,369 words in the English version of the Constitution of India.

3. A total of 283 members of the parliament had signed the original Constitution document.

4. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is considered to be the Father of Indian Constitution.

5. The original hand-written copies of the Constitution are kept in helium-filled cases in the Library of Parliament House.

6. The Constituent Assembly which framed the constitution was established in 1946.

7. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was elected as the President of the Constituent Assembly and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was the head of the drafting committee.

8. The Constituent Assembly met for 166 days spread over 2 years, 11 months and 18 days.

9. The basic structure of Indian Constitution stands on the Government of India Act, 1935.

10. The Constitution of India has borrowed some of its features from 10 other countries which include Britain, Ireland, USA, Japan, France, Former USSR, South Africa, Germany, Australia, and Canada.

