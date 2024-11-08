Consortium Of Law Universities Warns CLAT Applicants About Fake Website

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released a notification warning candidates about fake websites that may be posting false and unauthorised news regarding CLAT admission. Alerting the candidates, the Consortium of NLUs noted that it is not responsible for any information about the CLAT published on third party websites or social media handles.



An official notification by Consortium of NLUs noted, "CLAT applicants are hereby informed that certain websites / blogs / social media are posting false and unauthorised news regarding the CLAT admission process and admit card. The Consortium of NLUs is not responsible for any information about the CLAT published on third party websites or social media handles."



The consortium mentioned that candidates are advised to strictly refer to the official website at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all official information regarding the admissions process and examination-related updates.



The consortium also noted that it reserves its right to initiate legal actions in respect of any false information disseminated through unauthorised channels, including private websites and social media handles.

CLAT applicants are advised to rely only on official notifications published in www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



The admit card announcement and related instructions will be made only on or after November 15, 2024. The consortium will inform the same to applicants by messages, after which they can be downloaded.

