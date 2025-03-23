Planning To Study In America? Check Which Universities Offer Free Education

Many universities in the US are offering free education, providing opportunities for students from economically weaker sections who aspire to study abroad and secure high-paying jobs. In line with other top institutions, Harvard University has expanded its financial aid programme, now offering free education to students from families earning less than $200,000 annually. Previously, this benefit was available only to families with an annual income of up to $85,000.

Growing Financial Aid Initiatives In US Universities

Alongside Harvard, institutions like the University of Texas System, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the University of Pennsylvania have also introduced tuition-free or highly subsidised education programmes. Instead of relying on student loans, these universities provide financial support through grants and scholarships. Each institution has its own eligibility criteria, primarily based on family income and assets. Some colleges do not consider home equity as part of a family's financial assets, making it easier for middle-income families to qualify for aid.

Over 100 Colleges Offering Free Tuition

Currently, more than 100 public and private universities in the US provide tuition-free education to eligible students. MIT and the University of Pennsylvania recently raised their income eligibility threshold to $ 200,000. Meanwhile, Carnegie Mellon University and Brandeis University now offer free tuition for students from families earning up to $75,000 annually. Institutions like the University of Texas System, Brandeis University, and the University of Massachusetts (UMass) System also have similar financial aid programs in place.

How To Apply For Free Education In US Colleges?

Students seeking tuition-free education must begin by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Some colleges and states may require additional forms or pre-enrollment in specific financial aid programmes. Additionally, certain universities offer financial assistance to undocumented students, though eligibility depends on the institution and state policies.