Considering Studying Abroad? Explore Top Scholarships In Singapore

If you are planning to study abroad, Singapore should be on your destination list as it offers many scholarships that make education financially feasible. The National University of Singapore (NUS) stands out with its Science & Technology (S&T) Undergraduate Scholarship, covering tuition, living expenses, and travel costs for outstanding Asian freshmen. Additionally, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) provides the Renaissance Engineering Programme Scholarship and the NTU-University Scholars Programme Scholarship, both offering comprehensive support. These scholarships, along with others, ensure diverse opportunities for international students to pursue academic excellence in Singapore, fostering a conducive learning environment.



Here are some top scholarships:

University-Specific Scholarships

National University of Singapore Scholarships

The National University of Singapore (NUS) offers the Science & Technology (S&T) Undergraduate Scholarship, a prestigious opportunity for outstanding freshmen in Asian countries. This scholarship covers tuition fees, living expenses, and travel costs, providing comprehensive support.

Eligibility:

Open to Asian students excluding Singaporeans.

Strong leadership qualities and potential.

Excellent co-curricular and extracurricular interests.

Outstanding high school results.

Benefits:

Full coverage of tuition fees and compulsory expenses.

Yearly living allowance of S$6,000 (Rs 3,42,000).

Settling-in allowance of S$200 (Rs 11,400).

Yearly accommodation allowance.

Terms & conditions:

Applicable for specific disciplines within Computing, Engineering, or Science at NUS.

A six-year bond with a Singapore-registered company post-graduation.

Continuous academic monitoring with a required Cumulative Average Point (CAP) of at least 3.5.

Renaissance Engineering Programme Scholarship (REPS)

The REPS, awarded by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), targets outstanding freshmen pursuing the full-time Renaissance Engineering Programme. The scholarship encompasses tuition fees, living allowances, book grants, and additional benefits.

Eligibility:

Open to candidates of all nationalities.

Completion of a full-time undergraduate Renaissance Engineering Programme at NTU.

Meeting specified academic qualifications and co-curricular experience.

Benefits:

Full tuition fee coverage post-subsidy.

Living allowance of S$6,000 (Rs 3,42,000) per year.

Book allowance of S$500 (Rs 28,000) per year.

Accommodation allowance for NTU hostel residents.

Additional benefit (Third year):

Overseas benefit for scholars in the third year.

NTU-University Scholars Programme (NTU-USP) Scholarship

This prestigious scholarship is dedicated to outstanding freshmen enrolled in the NTU-University Scholars Programme.

It provides comprehensive coverage, including tuition fees, living allowances, and overseas study benefits.

Eligibility:

Completion of a full-time undergraduate degree programme at NTU under NTU-USP.

Outstanding academic qualifications and co-curricular records.

Benefits:

Full tuition fee coverage post-subsidy.

Living allowance of Rs 364,000 per year.

Accommodation allowance for NTU hostel residents.

One-time computer allowance.

Overseas benefits (Third year):

Enrollment and tuition at partner universities.

Return airfare and accommodation during industrial internship.

Terms & conditions:

Maintenance of a minimum CGPA of 3.5.

Compliance with behavioural expectations.

No additional bond beyond standard requirements.

Nanyang Scholarship

Offered by NTU, the Nanyang Scholarship recognizes academically outstanding freshmen. This scholarship supports students pursuing undergraduate programs in various fields.

Eligibility:

Open to applicants of all nationalities.

Completion of a full-time undergraduate degree program at NTU.

Exceptional academic qualifications and co-curricular records.

Benefits:

Full tuition fee coverage post-subsidy.

Living allowance of S$6,500 ( Rs 364,000) per year.

Accommodation allowance for NTU hostel residents.

One-time computer allowance.

Additional benefit (Third year):

Overseas benefit for scholars in the third year.

Terms & conditions:

Maintenance of a minimum CGPA of 3.5.

Compliance with behavioural expectations.

No additional bond beyond standard requirements.

College Scholarship



The College Scholarship, a well-known award at NTU, is granted to exceptionally performing freshmen pursuing full-time undergraduate programmes.

Eligibility:

Open to applicants from all nationalities.

Completion of a full-time undergraduate degree program at NTU.

Outstanding academic qualifications and co-curricular records.

Strong leadership qualities.

Benefits:

Full tuition fee coverage post-subsidy.

Living allowance of S$3,600 (2,01,600) per year.

Terms & conditions:

Maintenance of a minimum CGPA of 3.5.

Compliance with behavioural expectations.

Participation in university activities as student ambassadors.

Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences Scholarships (HASS Scholarships)

The HASS Scholarship, a prominent scholarship in Singapore, is tailored for students pursuing full-time undergraduate courses in humanities, arts, and social sciences at NTU.

Eligibility:

Open to applicants of all nationalities.

Completion of a full-time undergraduate degree program in specified disciplines at NTU.

Outstanding academic qualifications and co-curricular records.

Strong leadership qualities.

Benefits:

Full tuition fee coverage post-subsidy.

One-time travel grant for overseas programmes.

Terms & conditions:

Maintenance of a minimum CGPA of 3.5.

Compliance with behavioural expectations.

Participation in university activities as student ambassadors.

NTU Science and Engineering Undergraduate Scholarship

The NTU Science and Engineering Undergraduate Scholarship is a prestigious award for outstanding applicants from Asian countries pursuing engineering or science undergraduate programs at NTU.

Eligibility:

Citizens from Asian countries (except Singapore).

Full-time enrollment in Engineering or Science undergraduate degree programmes.



Benefits:

Full tuition fee coverage post-subsidy.

Living allowance of S$6,000 (Rs 3,42,000) per year.

Yearly accommodation allowance.

One-time settling-in allowance.

Terms and conditions:

Maintenance of a good academic record and exemplary conduct.

Compliance with specified terms and conditions.

Prospective candidates are advised to thoroughly review eligibility criteria and application procedures for informed decisions on their educational journey.