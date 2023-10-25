Considering Study Abroad? Explore Argentina's Academic Excellence And Career Prospects

Argentina is home to several prestigious universities. Representative image

If you are thinking about pursuing your education abroad, Argentina can be one of the good options as it provides top-notch institutes and promising career opportunities. Argentina offers a range of scholarships and financial aid tailored specifically for international students, along with valuable support services provided by many universities, including free Spanish language and cultural courses.

Why consider studying and working in Argentina?

Affordable education: Argentina's public universities provide tuition-free education for international students, while private institutions offer reasonably priced tuition fees compared to many other countries.

Reputable universities: Argentina is home to several prestigious universities, with the University of Buenos Aires consistently ranked among the top educational institutions in Latin America.

Career opportunities: Argentina's diverse economy opens up job prospects in various sectors, such as technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism.

Work permits: Upon completing their studies, international students have the opportunity to apply for work permits, allowing them to gain valuable work experience and potentially obtain permanent residency.

Scholarship opportunities in Argentina:

OAS Scholarships: Offered by the Organisation of American States (OAS) in collaboration with Argentine universities, these scholarships cover tuition costs up to $10,000 (Rs 8,31,716) and include benefits like round-trip flights, book allowances, and subsidies. Applicants need to provide TOEFL or IELTS scores for consideration.

Mente Argentina Scholarships: Mente Argentina, a well-known educational institution, offers scholarships for degree courses, diploma courses, internships, and language classes, with benefits including health insurance, tuition fee coverage, travel expenses, and substantial monetary rewards. Proficiency in Spanish is a requirement.

National University of San Juan Scholarships: Undergraduates, graduates, and postgraduate students at the National University of San Juan can qualify for financial assistance, with exemptions of up to fifty or one hundred per cent of tuition fees, depending on the scholarship.

University of Buenos Aires Scholarships: Undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Buenos Aires can access scholarships covering monthly stipends, tuition, accommodation, and transportation, provided they meet the university's Spanish language proficiency requirements.

Catholic University of Salta Scholarships: The University of Salta offers scholarships for undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate students, including the Universidad Católica de Salta Easy scholarship. Proficiency in Spanish is necessary to apply.

Holt Scholarships: The Holt Family Foundation, in collaboration with prominent Argentine educational institutions, offers scholarships. Students living in Argentina and those studying there can apply, with each winner receiving a $1,900 (Rs 1,58,021) grant to support their education and associated expenses. Proficiency in Spanish is a requirement for this scholarship.

(With inputs from World Scholarship Forum)