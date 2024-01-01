Comptroller And Auditor General Of India Appointing Chartered Accountant Firm, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited online applications from Chartered Accountant firms/Limited Liability Partnership (LLPs) who wish to get empanelled with the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2024-2025.

The enrollment will be for the appointment as auditors of Companies as per Sections 139(5) and 139(7) of the Companies Act 2013 and of Statutory Corporations/Autonomous Bodies as per the provisions of their respective Acts.

Interested candidates can check the online application form along with detailed instructions on the official website of ICAI. The applications will be available from January 5, 2024 to February 15, 2024.

An official notification released on the website of the ICAI mentioned, "The applicant firms/LLPs will have to fill/update the data showing the status of their firm as on January 1, 2024. After filling/updating the data, the firms/LLPs will be required to generate online acknowledgement letter for the year. If the firms/LLPs fail to generate online acknowledgment letter, their application would not be considered for empanelment."

The firms/LLPs will be required to submit a printout of the acknowledgement letter generated online and also hard copies of the documents in support of their online application to this office by February 28, 2024.