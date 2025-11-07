Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test November 2025 To Be Held Online With Safe Exam Browser

- The ICSI will conduct the CSEET exam on November 8, 2025, in a remote proctored mode
- Candidates must download the Safe Exam Browser on their device before the exam
- ICSI will send exam credentials and batch timings to candidates via email and SMS
The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Saturday, November 8, 2025 through remote proctored mode. The CSEET exam is held in a fully online, remotely proctored format, allowing candidates to appear from their homes while being monitored in real time.
All candidates appearing in the CSEET are required to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop / desktop from which they will appear in CSEET. Process of downloading Safe Exam Browser (SEB) is given at https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/CSEET_November25_Secure_Browser_Download_Process_V3.0.pdf
The ICSI will share the batch timings, User Id and password for the CSEET to the candidates through E-Mail / SMS. Candidates are required to appear in the test using credentials at their registered Email Id's and through SMS. Applicants must ensure to download their Admit Cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from Institute's website following the link
https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/AdmitCardAnnouncement_29102025.pdf
Applicants will be required to score 50 per cent aggregate with at least 40 per cent in each subject to qualify the exam. There is no negative marking in the exam.
However, candidates must note that use of calculators, writing materials, notebooks, or papers is strictly prohibited during the exam.
Exam Pattern
The CSEET evaluates aspirants in four key areas:
Business Communication
Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
Economic and Business Environment
Current Affairs & Quantitative Aptitude
CSEET is conducted four times a year - in January, May, July, and November - to provide multiple entry opportunities into the Company Secretary course. As per the UGC, the Company Secretary qualification is recognised as equivalent to a postgraduate degree, further enhancing its academic and professional value.
Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to appear for the CSEET