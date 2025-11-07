Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test November 2025 To Be Held Online With Safe Exam Browser

The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Saturday, November 8, 2025 through remote proctored mode. The CSEET exam is held in a fully online, remotely proctored format, allowing candidates to appear from their homes while being monitored in real time.

All candidates appearing in the CSEET are required to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop / desktop from which they will appear in CSEET. Process of downloading Safe Exam Browser (SEB) is given at https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/CSEET_November25_Secure_Browser_Download_Process_V3.0.pdf

The ICSI will share the batch timings, User Id and password for the CSEET to the candidates through E-Mail / SMS. Candidates are required to appear in the test using credentials at their registered Email Id's and through SMS. Applicants must ensure to download their Admit Cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from Institute's website following the link

https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/AdmitCardAnnouncement_29102025.pdf

Applicants will be required to score 50 per cent aggregate with at least 40 per cent in each subject to qualify the exam. There is no negative marking in the exam.

However, candidates must note that use of calculators, writing materials, notebooks, or papers is strictly prohibited during the exam.

Exam Pattern

The CSEET evaluates aspirants in four key areas:

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs & Quantitative Aptitude

CSEET is conducted four times a year - in January, May, July, and November - to provide multiple entry opportunities into the Company Secretary course. As per the UGC, the Company Secretary qualification is recognised as equivalent to a postgraduate degree, further enhancing its academic and professional value.

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to appear for the CSEET