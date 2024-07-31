Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024: Normalisation Process Explained

CAT 2024: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 application process is set to commence on August 1. The last date for application submission is September 23. Admit cards will be released on November 5, and the exam will take place on November 24 across 170 cities. This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the exam.

The CAT 2024 will be conducted in three sessions - morning (8.30am - 10.30am), afternoon (12.30pm - 2.30pm), and evening (4.30pm - 6.30pm). To ensure fairness in evaluating candidates across these sessions, the scores will undergo a normalisation process. This process accounts for differences in score distributions across various forms and sections.

Scores will be adjusted for discrepancies in location and scale between different test forms. After this adjustment, scores will also be normalised across sections. The final Scaled Scores, obtained through these adjustments, will be converted into percentiles for shortlisting purposes.

The scaled scores for each section (Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)) and the overall total, along with their corresponding percentiles, will be released.

Normalisation is a standard practice for comparing scores across various test forms and is similar to methods used in other major educational assessments in India, such as the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). For section-wise normalisation, percentile equivalence will be employed.

Scaled Score Calculation

The overall scaled score is obtained by adding the scaled scores of the three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

Click here to learn about the calculation of the scaled score for each of these three sections.