Advertisement

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024: Normalisation Process Explained

CAT 2024: The registration process will begin on August 1. The exam will be held on November 24 across 170 cities.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024: Normalisation Process Explained
CAT 2024 will be held in three sessions- 8.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm - 2.30pm, and 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

CAT 2024: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 application process is set to commence on August 1. The last date for application submission is September 23. Admit cards will be released on November 5, and the exam will take place on November 24 across 170 cities. This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the exam.

The CAT 2024 will be conducted in three sessions - morning (8.30am - 10.30am), afternoon (12.30pm - 2.30pm), and evening (4.30pm - 6.30pm). To ensure fairness in evaluating candidates across these sessions, the scores will undergo a normalisation process. This process accounts for differences in score distributions across various forms and sections.

Scores will be adjusted for discrepancies in location and scale between different test forms. After this adjustment, scores will also be normalised across sections. The final Scaled Scores, obtained through these adjustments, will be converted into percentiles for shortlisting purposes.

The scaled scores for each section (Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)) and the overall total, along with their corresponding percentiles, will be released.

Normalisation is a standard practice for comparing scores across various test forms and is similar to methods used in other major educational assessments in India, such as the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). For section-wise normalisation, percentile equivalence will be employed.

Scaled Score Calculation

The overall scaled score is obtained by adding the scaled scores of the three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

Click here to learn about the calculation of the scaled score for each of these three sections.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, Common Admission Test (CAT), CAT 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
CAT 2024: Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Calculate Percentile Score
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024: Normalisation Process Explained
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result Out, Check Details
Next Article
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result Out, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;