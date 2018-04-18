Common Admission Portal For International Students Launched

Under the initiative, a total of 160 higher education institutes have been identified to provide education to international students seeking to study in India.
Calling the endeavour a "major step forward" to freeing Indian education market for foreign students, the Secretary, Higher Education, R. Subrahmanyam said that about 55 per cent of the total seats on offer at these 160 institutes will come with fee waivers.
The venture will include easing of visa requirements for international students.
