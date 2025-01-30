Preparing For Medical, Engineering Exams? Check COMEDK Test Key Details

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced that the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 will now be held on May 10, a Saturday, instead of the usual schedule of second Sunday of May. The Uni-GAUGE engineering entrance exam, which facilitates admission to 55 universities across India, will also take place on the same day. Both exams will be conducted in online mode. The registration process for UGET 2025 is scheduled to begin on February 3.

"Since inception, COMEDK has been conducting its entrance test on the second Sunday of May every year. But because of conflict of date with other national level examination, the schedule had to be altered and UGET - 2025 will be conducted on Saturday the 10th May 2025. The test will be Computer Based and will be conducted on All India basis across the Country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimising the cost of travel and other logistics," the official notification reads.

Last year, around 92% of registered candidates took the exam, with Karnataka logging a 93% attendance rate. This year, the test will be conducted in 200 towns across India, with exam centres in 26 cities.

To cater to the growing demand for emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, IoT, and Prototype Design, COMEDK has set up 10 Innovation Centres across Karnataka over the last two years. These centres offer advanced training opportunities to students, regardless of their college affiliation. Bengaluru houses four of these centres, while the remaining six are located in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Hubballi.

Students can enroll in four-month training programs at these centres for a nominal fee of Rs 1,500 per course. In contrast, similar programs in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra charge between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh for six-week sessions, making COMEDK's initiative significantly more affordable.