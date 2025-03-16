COMEDK UGET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

The UGET-2025 examination is scheduled to take place on May 10, 2025. The computer-based test will be conducted on an all-India basis, allowing students to appear for the exam at a location near their homes, thereby reducing travel costs and logistical hassles.
COMEDK UGET 2025: Important Dates
- Start date to edit select fields in the application form: April 11, 2025
- Last date to edit select fields in the application form: April 14, 2025
- Start date to download Test Admission Ticket (TAT): April 30, 2025
- Last date to download Test Admission Ticket (TAT): May 10, 2025
- COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2025 Entrance Exam: May 10, 2025
- Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys and start date for objections: May 14, 2025
- Last date for receiving challenges/objections to Provisional Answer Keys: May 16, 2025
- Publishing of Final Answer Keys: May 21, 2025
- Test Scorecards made live: May 24, 2025
Steps To Register For COMEDK UGET 2025
Step 1. Visit the official website - comedk.org
Step 2. On the homepage, select the "Counselling Registration" section
Step 3. Check the details and proceed to make the counselling registration fee payment
Step 4. Upload the required documents in the application window
Step 5. Download and save the application form for future reference
Candidates are advised to regularly check their email and verification status for their uploaded documents.
COMEDK has been assigned the task of organizing a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges. The COMEDK entrance test and the publication of test scores and rank lists will be followed by centralized counselling (Single Window System).