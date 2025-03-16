COMEDK UGET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the last date for counselling registration and document upload for COMEDK UGET 2025 for the Engineering exam. Candidates can now register for the counselling process and upload documents until March 20, 2025. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website, comedk.org.

The UGET-2025 examination is scheduled to take place on May 10, 2025. The computer-based test will be conducted on an all-India basis, allowing students to appear for the exam at a location near their homes, thereby reducing travel costs and logistical hassles.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Important Dates

Start date to edit select fields in the application form: April 11, 2025

Last date to edit select fields in the application form: April 14, 2025

Start date to download Test Admission Ticket (TAT): April 30, 2025

Last date to download Test Admission Ticket (TAT): May 10, 2025

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2025 Entrance Exam: May 10, 2025

Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys and start date for objections: May 14, 2025

Last date for receiving challenges/objections to Provisional Answer Keys: May 16, 2025

Publishing of Final Answer Keys: May 21, 2025

Test Scorecards made live: May 24, 2025

Steps To Register For COMEDK UGET 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website - comedk.org

Step 2. On the homepage, select the "Counselling Registration" section

Step 3. Check the details and proceed to make the counselling registration fee payment

Step 4. Upload the required documents in the application window

Step 5. Download and save the application form for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check their email and verification status for their uploaded documents.

COMEDK has been assigned the task of organizing a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges. The COMEDK entrance test and the publication of test scores and rank lists will be followed by centralized counselling (Single Window System).