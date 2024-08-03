COMEDK Phase 2 Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Editing Begins, Check Details

COMEDK Phase 2 Counselling 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the choice-editing facility for Round 2 of Phase 2. Eligible and interested candidates who want to participate in the COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 counselling can update their preferences by visiting the official COMEDK website, comedk.org.

COMEDK Phase 2 Counselling 2024 Round 2: Schedule

Edit Choice Filling: 11 am, August 3 to 2 pm, August 5

Allotment Result Decision Making and Fee Payment: 2 pm, August 7 to 2 pm, August 12

Reporting to College by Candidate: 2 pm, August 7 to 4 pm, August 12

Seat Cancellation Form (Round 1 can cancel seat in Round 2 Phase 2 also): 2 pm, August 7 to 2 pm, August 13

Those who choose to accept and freeze their seat must adhere strictly to the provided reporting schedule, or they risk losing their seat. Candidates should confirm the specific reporting times directly with the college.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 was conducted on May 12 at various exam centres across the state, with approximately 1.2 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. It is a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges.

COMEDK has been assigned the task of organizing a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges. The COMEDK entrance test and the publication of test scores and rank lists will be followed by centralised counselling (single-window system).