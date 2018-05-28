COMEDK 2018 Result Declared; Bangalore Boy Durbha Aditya Tops In Exam

More than 62,000 students had appeared for the COMEDK exam this year out of which 35.1% were from Karnataka. Among those who appeared for the exam, 42% of the top 100 ranks and 28.4% of the top 1,000 ranks have been secured by students from Karnataka. The number is lesser than last year when 70% of the top 100 and 39.8% of the top 1000 ranks were secured by students from Karnataka.
S. Kumar, executive secretary of COMEDK told The Hindu, that the performance of students from Karnataka was good. Considering that not even 10% students could make it to the top 100 ranks in the first examination, the students have come a long way.
Now that the results are declared, the counselling procedure will begin. The counselling for COMEDK usually begins after the KCET counselling.
CommentsStudents can check their COMEDK ranks and score by using their 'applicant login ID'. The number of seats available, and counselling dates will be notified soon.
