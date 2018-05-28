COMEDK 2018 Result Declared; Bangalore Boy Durbha Aditya Tops In Exam The result for COMEDK 2018 has been announced. The results were announced late Sunday evening.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT COMEDK 2018 Result Declared; Bangalore Boy Durbha Aditya Tops In Exam New Delhi: The result for COMEDK 2018 has been announced. The results were announced late Sunday evening. The result and rank card of the students who appeared in the exam is available on the official website. According to TOI, Durbha Aditya from Bangalore has secured the first rank in the examination by scoring 168 marks in the exam. This year, as Hindu reported, only three out of the top ten rankers are from Karnataka.



More than 62,000 students had appeared for the COMEDK exam this year out of which 35.1% were from Karnataka. Among those who appeared for the exam, 42% of the top 100 ranks and 28.4% of the top 1,000 ranks have been secured by students from Karnataka. The number is lesser than last year when 70% of the top 100 and 39.8% of the top 1000 ranks were secured by students from Karnataka.



S. Kumar, executive secretary of COMEDK told The Hindu, that the performance of students from Karnataka was good. Considering that not even 10% students could make it to the top 100 ranks in the first examination, the students have come a long way.



Now that the results are declared, the counselling procedure will begin. The counselling for COMEDK usually begins after the KCET counselling.



Students can check their COMEDK ranks and score by using their 'applicant login ID'. The number of seats available, and counselling dates will be notified soon.



Click Here for more



The result for COMEDK 2018 has been announced. The results were announced late Sunday evening. The result and rank card of the students who appeared in the exam is available on the official website. According to TOI, Durbha Aditya from Bangalore has secured the first rank in the examination by scoring 168 marks in the exam. This year, as Hindu reported, only three out of the top ten rankers are from Karnataka.More than 62,000 students had appeared for the COMEDK exam this year out of which 35.1% were from Karnataka. Among those who appeared for the exam, 42% of the top 100 ranks and 28.4% of the top 1,000 ranks have been secured by students from Karnataka. The number is lesser than last year when 70% of the top 100 and 39.8% of the top 1000 ranks were secured by students from Karnataka.S. Kumar, executive secretary of COMEDK told The Hindu, that the performance of students from Karnataka was good. Considering that not even 10% students could make it to the top 100 ranks in the first examination, the students have come a long way.Now that the results are declared, the counselling procedure will begin. The counselling for COMEDK usually begins after the KCET counselling. Students can check their COMEDK ranks and score by using their 'applicant login ID'. The number of seats available, and counselling dates will be notified soon.Click Here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter