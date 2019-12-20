Universities, Colleges Closed In Tamil Nadu Till January 1

Holiday had been declared in view of the rural local body elections to be held on December 27, 30

The Government of Tamil Nadu have announced to declare holidays for the students in universities and colleges from December 21, 2019 to January 1, 2020 on account of festivals and rural local body election in 27 Districts in the State. The colleges will re-open on January 2.

In a circular to the registrars of all universities, The Hindu reported that, Higher Education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma has said that a holiday had been declared in view of the rural local body elections to be held on December 27 and 30, to enable rural students exercise their franchise.

The circular was sent to the registrars of all universities working under the directorates of technical education and college education.

Meanwhile, Anna University has postponed exams in view of the local body elections and festivities coming up in next weeks. The University released a statement informing the students that exams, scheduled for December 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31 in various departments and affilliated colleges, have been postponed to new dates in January next year.

The Anna University postponed exams of Undergraduate and Post Graduate students will be held in first and second weeks of January.

