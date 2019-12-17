Cold Wave: Schools To Remain Closed In Bareilly, Saharanpur And Mau

Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh heavy rainfall last week.

Schools in Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for next two days. Classes till standard 8 in all schools of the district to remain closed tomorrow and day after tomorrow (December 18 and December 19) as the mercury continues to drop in northern India, reported news agency ANI. All schools and colleges will remain closed this week in Saharanpur also due to cold wave conditions, according to the news agency. Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following last week's heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

ANI also reported that all schools and colleges in the Mau district to remain closed till further orders, the District Magistrate ordered.

Meanwhile in Lucknow, the class timings have been rescheduled with classes till std 8 in all schools of the district to start from 10 AM and go on till 3 PM, till further orders, in the light of cold wave in the region.

The Saharanpur District Magistrate has ordered all schools in the district to remain shut from December 18 to 21.

Engineering, medical and polytechnic colleges have also been asked to suspend classes as the mercury continues to drop in northern India.

Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following last weeks'' heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

The order also states that strict action will be taken against the institution found violating the order.

Meanwhile, Press Trust of India reported that cold wave conditions intensified in Rajasthan with the state's only hill station Mount Abu recording a minimum temperature of 1.2 degree Celsius on Monday night.

Lucknow: Classes till std 8 in all schools of the district to start from 10 AM and go on till 3 PM, till further orders, in the light of cold wave in the region. - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2019

In the plains, the news agency quoted meteorological department, Bhilwara was the coldest place as it recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degree Celsius.

Bareilly: Classes till std 8 in all schools of the district to remain closed tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (18th and 19th December) in the wake of cold wave. - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2019

In Sikar and Jaipur, the minimum temperature was 5 and 5.5 degrees respectively, the Met department said.

Mau District Magistrate: All schools and colleges in the district to remain closed till further orders. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2019

Chittorgarh and Phalodi (Jodhpur) recorded 6 degrees, Vanasthali (Tonk), Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded 6.5 degree Celcius each, Ajmer recorded 6.6 degrees while Dabok (Udaipur), Jodhpur city, Bikaner, Kota and Barmer recorded night temperatures of 7, 7.2, 7.3, 7.6 and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

All schools and other educational institutions in Saharanpur district to be closed from Dec 18 to Dec 21 owing to cold weather. - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2019

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours.

(With Inputs from ANI and PTI)

Click here for more Education News

