Cold Wave: Agra Schools Closed Till January 9

The district administration has ordered closure of all schools here till January 9 in view of the cold wave, authorities said Monday.

Agra District Magistrate N G Ravi Kumar instructed the managements to keep schools closed till Wednesday. Icy cold winds continued to force people indoors in the district.

The night temperature here was 9.9 degrees celsius Saturday and the day temperature hovered around 20 degrees celsius. Markets remained largely deserted in the evenings.

The closure of schools is likely to help prevent traffic jams in the city on Wednesday when Prime minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground here.