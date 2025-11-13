CMAT 2026: Registration Closing Soon, Check Application Dates And Fee Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the registration for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Interested candidates can visit the official website to apply for the CMAT exam by November 17, 2025. The deadline to pay the application fee is November 18, 2025. The correction window for application forms will be open from November 20 to November 21, 2025.

The application fee for general category male candidates is Rs 2,500. Females and those belonging to the reserved categories (Gen-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, PwD/PwBD, and third gender) are required to pay Rs 1,250.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

CMAT 2026 will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will be conducted to assess skills in Quantitative Techniques, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

CMAT 2026: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official NTA CMAT website: [cmat.nta.nic.in](https://cmat.nta.nic.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CMAT 2026 Registration" link.

Step 3: Register by providing the required details to create your login credentials.

Step 4: Log in and complete the CMAT 2026 application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates with queries can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in. For detailed information and updates, candidates should visit the official CMAT website.

