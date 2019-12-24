CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020 Admit Cards Released; Exam In January

NTA has released CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020 admit cards

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for CMAT 2020. The CMAT 2020 admit card can be downloaded from the official website, 'cmat.nta.nic.in'. The exam is scheduled on January 28, 2020.

CMAT or Common Management Admission Test is held for admission to MBA programmes offered at AICTE approved management institutes.

NTA has also released the GPAT 2020 admit card on the official website. Students who applied for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) can download their admit card from the official website, 'gpat.nta.nic.in'. GPAT 2020 will also be held on January 28, 2020.

This is the second year of NTA conducting the CMAT and GPAT exam. Both the examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode. The result for both the examinations will be released by February 7, 2020.

On the day of the exam, students must carry the following to the examination centre:

Print copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA's website. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) should be taken for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at Centre during CMAT Examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non-expired) - PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Ration Card PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category

