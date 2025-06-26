Cleared Class 12th In 2025? Here Are 10 Documents Essential For College Admission

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state boards have announced the Class 12 results, and students across the country are now busy shortlisting colleges and planning their next steps. As the college admission season begins, having the right documents ready is very important. Missing even one required paper can delay or even cancel your admission. Here are 10 key documents every student must keep in hand:

1. Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets and Certificates

These are the most basic documents required during admission. Make sure to carry both original and photocopies. If you haven't received the original mark sheets yet, a downloaded copy from the official CBSE website can be used temporarily.



2. Transfer Certificate (TC)

A TC is issued by your school and confirms that you have officially left the institution. Most colleges won't process your admission without this.

3. Character Certificate

This certificate from your school states that your conduct and behavior were satisfactory during your time there. It's a must-have for most institutes.



4. Medical Certificate

Some courses and institutes, like the Merchant Navy or professional health programs, require a valid medical fitness certificate. It should be issued by a registered medical practitioner.

5. Entrance Exam Scorecard/Admit Card (if applicable)

If you've appeared for entrance exams like CUET, JEE, NEET, etc., carry your scorecard and admit card. These are needed to confirm your eligibility.

6. Income Certificate (if applicable)

For students applying under certain quotas or for scholarships based on family income, a government-issued income certificate is necessary. It should usually be issued by the local authorities or SDM.

7. Identification Proof

A government-issued ID like Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport is essential for verification purposes.

8. Caste Certificate (if applicable)

If you belong to SC, ST, OBC, or EWS categories and are applying under reservation quotas, a valid caste certificate is required.

9. Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

Many colleges, especially those with state-level quotas, ask for a domicile certificate to prove that you are a resident of a particular state.

10. Passport-size Photographs

Keep at least 6-8 recent passport-sized photographs ready. These will be needed for application forms, ID cards, and other official purposes.

Students are advised to prepare both original documents and multiple photocopies. Some colleges have already started admissions, while others will begin soon. Keeping all documents ready in advance will help avoid last-minute stress and ensure a smooth admission process.