CLAT 2027 Correction Window Open: Check Deadline To Update Test Centres

CLAT 2027 Application: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the correction window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. According to the official announcement, CLAT 2027 candidates can update the test location preferences indicated in their application form till November 10, 2026 (11:59 pm). Interested and eligible students must visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, to fill out the CLAT application form. Meanwhile, already registered candidates can avail the correction facility to review their details and update test centre preferences.

CLAT 2027: Steps To Change Test Centre

Applicants can check the steps to update the test location preferences on the portal below.

Login to your CLAT account at the CLAT 2027 website Click the 'Edit Application' button Navigate to the 'Preferences' tab Check your test location preferences, and update if required Click the 'Next' button to go to the 'Reservation' tab Scroll down, agree to the declaration Click the 'Submit Form' button

Further requests for a change of test location will not be accepted, the exam body noted.

How To Recheck Application Form Details?

The exam-conducting body noted that candidates may also take this opportunity to review and if necessary, correct their name, date of birth, programme applied (UG/PG) and reservations eligibility. To do so, applicants can follow the steps given below.

Login to your CLAT account

Click the 'Print Application' button

Check your details to see if they are accurate

If any changes are required, click the 'Edit Application' button

Once you have made any changes necessary, carefully review the complete application form

Click the 'Submit Form' button.

Candidates must also note that the last date for submission of CLAT 2027 online application form (for both UG and PG programmes) has been extended till November 7, 2026.