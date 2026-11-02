CLAT 2027 Registration Deadline Extended To November 7, Check Exam Date And Fee

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extended the registration deadline for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. Candidates can now submit their application forms till November 7 through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The entrance examination is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by participating National Law Universities across India.

CLAT 2027 Exam Date

According to the official schedule, CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, 2026. The examination will be held in offline mode. The test is for admission to five-year integrated undergraduate law courses and one-year postgraduate LLM programmes for the 2027-28 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to these courses must complete the registration process and appear for the entrance examination.

How To Apply For CLAT 2027?

Candidates who have not yet applied can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Click on the CLAT 2027 registration link. Enter the required details to register. Log in using the registered credentials. Fill in the application form with personal and academic details. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should check all the details carefully before submitting the form to avoid mistakes.

CLAT 2027 Application Fee

Candidates must pay the application fee based on their category.

General and OBC candidates: Rs 4,000

SC, ST, BPL and PwD candidates: Rs 3,500

The fee can be paid online through the available payment options. Candidates should also save their application form and payment receipt. Those who are yet to register should complete the process before November 7, as the Consortium has extended the deadline to give applicants more time to apply.