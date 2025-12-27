CLAT 2026 Counselling Registration Ends Today For Round 1, Check Seat Allotment Dates Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration process for first round of counselling for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today. Candidates who register by today for the first round of counselling will be eligible for the first round of seat allotment. Those who miss the deadline will not be considered for Round 1 of counselling process.

The consortium will announce the allotment of seats for the first round of counselling by January 7, 2026.

The counselling will take place in five rounds. After each round of counselling, candidates will be required to complete their admission formalities and pay the required confirmation fee within the specified deadline. Eligible candidates will get three options - Freeze (accept the seat), Float (seek an upgrade) or Exit (withdraw from the counselling).

The CLAT 2026 exam was conducted on December 7 across 126 centres in 25 states and four union territories for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and other colleges. A total of 92,000 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 75,009 candidates appeared for undergraduate course while 17,335 appeared for postgraduate.

Here is the complete schedule for the CLAT Counselling process:

Registration for admissions counselling (including payment of counselling registration fee) opened on December 17, 2025 at 6 pm. Candidates who wish to register for the counselling process for admission to law courses at NLUs can do so by 10 pm December 27, 2025.

The first allotment list for first round of counselling will be published on January 7, 2026.

Payment of confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and admission by NLUs for the first allotment list is scheduled from January 7-15, 2026 from 10 am.

The publication of Second allotment list for second round of counselling will begin on January 22, 2026 at 10 am.

Payment of confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and admission by NLUs for the second allotment list will open on January 22-29, 2026 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The publication of Third allotment list for third round of counselling will begin at 10 am on February 5, 2026.

The payment of confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and admission by NLUs for the third allotment list will be open from February 5-12, 2026 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The payment of university fee (after adjusting for confirmation fee and counselling registration fee) to NLU concerned for all candidates who have chosen the Freeze option in the counselling process for First, Second and Third allotment lists (first, second and third rounds of counselling) is scheduled for April 24, 2026 by 5 pm.

The publication of Fourth allotment list for fourth round of counselling will begin on May 2, 2026 at 10 am.

Payment of confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and admission by NLUs for the fourth allotment list will be held from May 2-8, 2026.

The publication of Fifth and Final allotment list for fifth round of counselling will begin on May 15, 2026.

The payment of confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze option and admission by NLUs for the fifth and final allotment list will begin on May 15-20, 2026.

Payment of university fee after adjusting for confirmation fee and counselling registration fee to NLU concerned for all candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the counselling process of Fourth and Fifth allotment lists is scheduled for May 30, 2026 by 5 pm.