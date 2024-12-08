CLAT 2025 Results Out, Check Steps To Download

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They are required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the results.

CLAT 2025: Steps To Download Results

Go to the official CLAT website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Select CLAT 2025 on the homepage

Click on 'Results'

Enter your CLAT application number/admit card number and date of birth

Submit the required details

The result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The overall attendance for CLAT 2025 was 96.33 per cent. Among the candidates, 57 per cent were female, 43 per cent were male, and 9 were transgender. Admissions to the five-year integrated UG and PG programs for the 2025-26 academic year, based on CLAT 2025 scores, will be conducted by participating National Law Universities. Details about the admissions and counselling process will be announced on December 9, 2024, at 4pm.

CLAT 2025: Important Dates

Registration for Admissions Counselling: On or before December 11, 2024

Admissions Counselling Registration Period: December 11-20, 2024

Publication of First Allotment List: December 26, 2024

Payment of Confirmation Fee to the Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs: December 26, 2024, to January 4, 2025

Publication of Second Allotment List: January 10, 2025

Payment of Confirmation Fee to the Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs: January 10-16, 2025