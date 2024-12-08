CLAT 2025 Results Out, Check Steps To Download

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They are required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the results.
CLAT 2025: Steps To Download Results
- Go to the official CLAT website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Select CLAT 2025 on the homepage
- Click on 'Results'
- Enter your CLAT application number/admit card number and date of birth
- Submit the required details
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Take a printout for future reference
The overall attendance for CLAT 2025 was 96.33 per cent. Among the candidates, 57 per cent were female, 43 per cent were male, and 9 were transgender. Admissions to the five-year integrated UG and PG programs for the 2025-26 academic year, based on CLAT 2025 scores, will be conducted by participating National Law Universities. Details about the admissions and counselling process will be announced on December 9, 2024, at 4pm.
CLAT 2025: Important Dates
Registration for Admissions Counselling: On or before December 11, 2024
Admissions Counselling Registration Period: December 11-20, 2024
Publication of First Allotment List: December 26, 2024
Payment of Confirmation Fee to the Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs: December 26, 2024, to January 4, 2025
Publication of Second Allotment List: January 10, 2025
Payment of Confirmation Fee to the Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs: January 10-16, 2025