Advertisement

CLAT 2025 Question Format For UG And PG Courses

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutes.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CLAT 2025 Question Format For UG And PG Courses
The last date for applying to the exam is October 22, 2024.
New Delhi:

Registrations are underway for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the law entrance exam can visit the official website of CLAT 2025 to fill the application forms. The last date for applying to the exam is October 22, 2024. CLAT is scheduled to be held on December 1 this year.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutes.

CLAT UG
The CLAT undergraduate exam will be conducted for a maximum marks of 120 for a duration  of 2 hours. The paper format will have 120 Multiple-Choice Questions for one mark each.  There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer. 
The following is the subject areas along with with weightage:
English Language     22-26 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge      28-32 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper
Legal Reasoning      28-32 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper
Logical Reasoning      22-26 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper
Quantitative Techniques      10-14 questions, or roughly 10 per cent of the paper

CLAT PG
The CLAT postgraduate exam will be conducted for a maximum marks of 120 for a duration of 2 hours. The paper format will have 120 Multiple-Choice Questions for one mark each.  There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer. 
Syllabus:
-Constitutional Law
-Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CLAT, CLAT 2025, CLAT 2025 Registrations
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IGNOU Extends Deadline For December Term-end-Exam 2024
CLAT 2025 Question Format For UG And PG Courses
Symbiosis University Invites Applications For LLB Admissions 2025, Check Details
Next Article
Symbiosis University Invites Applications For LLB Admissions 2025, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com