CLAT 2025 Question Format For UG And PG Courses

Registrations are underway for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the law entrance exam can visit the official website of CLAT 2025 to fill the application forms. The last date for applying to the exam is October 22, 2024. CLAT is scheduled to be held on December 1 this year.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutes.



CLAT UG

The CLAT undergraduate exam will be conducted for a maximum marks of 120 for a duration of 2 hours. The paper format will have 120 Multiple-Choice Questions for one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

The following is the subject areas along with with weightage:

English Language 22-26 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper

Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper

Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper

Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions, or roughly 10 per cent of the paper

CLAT PG

The CLAT postgraduate exam will be conducted for a maximum marks of 120 for a duration of 2 hours. The paper format will have 120 Multiple-Choice Questions for one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Syllabus:

-Constitutional Law

-Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law

