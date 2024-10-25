CLAT 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Today, Check Details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the correction window for making changes in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) today. Students who have applied for CLAT 2025 and wish to make changes to their application forms can do so on the official website by today. CLAT 2025 application edit window is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates have the option to make changes to the name, date of birth, programme applied and reservations eligibility fields in the application form. They can also select their test centre preferences and update the same.



Steps to edit online application form:

Strep 1: Login using the mobile number and password

Step 2: Click the ‘Print Application' button

Step 3: Check the details mentioned

Step 4: Click on ‘Edit Application' button

Step 5: Review the changes and save

Step 6: Click on Submit form

CLAT 2025: Eligibility

For the undergraduate course (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in Class 12. However, SC, ST, and PwD category students need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in their Class 12 exams.



For the postgraduate course (1-year LLM degree), candidates in the general category must have completed an LLB with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have graduated with a minimum of 45 per cent marks to apply for postgraduate courses.



CLAT 2025: Paper pattern

The CLAT examination comprises 120 questions and lasts for two hours.

The CLAT UG paper covers topics such as English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.



The CLAT PG paper includes questions on constitutional law and various other legal areas, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labor and industrial law.



CLAT 2025: Participating universities

The universities participating in CLAT 2025 are NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, NLIU Bhopal, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, HNLU Raipur, GNLU Gandhinagar, GNLU Silvassa Campus, RMLNLU Lucknow, RGNUL Punjab, CNLU Patna, NUALS Kochi, NLUO Odisha, NUSRL Ranchi, NLUJA Assam, DSNLU Visakhapatnam, TNNLU Tiruchirappalli, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Aurangabad, HPNLU Shimla, DNLU Jabalpur, DBRANLU Haryana, and NLUT Agartala.