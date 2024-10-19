Advertisement

CLAT 2025 Application Correction Window Activated, Check Details

Candidates who have not yet registered for the CLAT 2025 exam can fill out their application forms by October 22, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
CLAT 2025 Application Correction Window Activated, Check Details
The changes can be made by October 25, 2024.
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has activated the application correction window for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025). Students who have applied for CLAT 2025 and wish to make changes to their application forms can visit the official website of CLAT. CLAT 2025 application edit window is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The changes can be made by October 25, 2024. 

Candidates have the option to make changes to the name, date of birth, programme applied and reservations eligibility fields in the application form. They can also select their test centre preferences and update the same. 

Steps to edit online application form:

  • Strep 1: Login using the mobile number and password
  • Step 2: Click the ‘Print Application' button
  • Step 3: Check the details mentioned
  • Step 4: Click on ‘Edit Application' button
  • Step 5: Review the changes and save
  • Step 6: Click on Submit form

The Consortium of has extended the registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who have not yet registered for the CLAT 2025 exam can fill out their application forms by visiting the official website by October 22, 2024. 

CLAT 2025: Steps to apply

  • Step 1. Visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CLAT 2025 registration'.
  • Step 3. Click on 'New Registration' and provide the required information to register  
  • Step 4. Fill out the application form 
  • Step 5. Pay the registration fee
  • Step 6. Click 'Submit' and take a printout of the application form for future reference
