CLAT 2024: Instructions For Candidates To Be Followed During Exam

Common Admission Test 2023.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held in offline mode for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate course in law.

The exam will be held at various test centres across the country. The entry of students in the classrooms will begin from 1 pm. The students will be asked to settle down at their respective seats in the classroom by 1:30 pm. After the test begins, they will not be allowed to leave the classroom before 4 pm.

The test is held for two hours duration and will begin by 2 pm. For PwD/SAP candidates, the test will be conducted for 2 hours 40 minutes.

Schedule of the exam day

The entry of candidates in the classroom will be done by 1:30 pm. The students will receive the sealed envelopes by 1:50 pm.

They will be allowed to open the sealed envelopes and start the test by 2 pm.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the test centre after 2:15 pm.

The test will end at 4 pm and to mark the completion of the test no candidate will be allowed to write anything on the OMR Response Sheet/ Question Paper booklet after 4 pm.

Documents required at the test centres

The candidate will be required to bring admit card, government ID proof on the exam day. The Invigilator will refer to this document to verify the candidate's identity. PwD/ SAP candidates shall carry their original disability certificate to the test centre.

The following documents will be accepted as documents for ID proof:

Aadhaar Card (Should be updated with a contemporary photo.)

Passport

PAN Card

Ration Card / PDS Photo Card

Voter ID Card

Driving License

Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

Photo Bank ATM Card

Kissan Photo Passbook

CGHS / ECHS Photo Card

Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on

Letterhead

Disability ID Card/handicapped Medical Certificate issued by the respective State/UT

Governments/Administrations