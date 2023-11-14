CLAT 2024: Admit cards For Law Exam To Be Released Soon, Check Details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024. The registrations for the online applications for undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exam ended on November 10, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023.

The admit cards will be released few days before the exam. A notification regarding the same will be made on the official website. Candidates must keep checking the official website of CLAT for information on the law entrance exam.

Students who will be appearing for the exams must note that the admit card is a mandatory documents that needs to be carried by students appearing in the exams. The CLAT 2024 admit card will contain details about the candidate's name and roll number, registration number, name of exam, exam date and schedule, exam centre name and address and the reporting time to exam centre.

The Common Law Admission Test is a national level entrance exam that is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

The exam is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. The admission to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that will commence in the academic year 2024-2025 will be conducted through the scores of the CLAT 2024.