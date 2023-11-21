CLAT 2024: Admit Cards For Law Entrance Exam To Be Out Today, Check Details

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 today (November 21, 2023). Candidates who have registered for the law entrance exam can visit the official website of the CLAT to register for the exam.

Steps to download the admit cards-

Step 1- Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2- Click on 'CLAT 2024' link on the homepage

Step 3- Candidates will be directed to the candidate portal of CLAT.

Step 4-Login using your mobile number and password.

Step 5- Click on CLAT 2024 admit card download link

Step 6- Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7- Download and take print of the admit card.

The registrations for the online applications for undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exam ended on November 10, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023.

The admit card is a mandatory document that is required by students for appearing in the exams. The CLAT 2024 admit card will contain details about the candidate's name and roll number, registration number, name of exam, exam date and schedule, exam centre name and address and the reporting time to exam centre.

The Common Law Admission Test is a national level entrance exam that is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

The exam is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. The admission to the five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that will commence in the academic year 2024-2025 will be conducted through the scores of the CLAT 2024.