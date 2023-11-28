CLAT 2023: Law Entrance Exam To Be Held On December 3, Check Paper Pattern

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held in offline mode from 2pm to 4 pm.

The consortium has included some changes in the question paper pattern of the upcoming undergraduate entrance exam.

CLAT undergraduate exam

The question paper for the undergraduate course will have 120 questions of one mark each. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

The paper will have five subject areas. The English Language section, Current Affairs section including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques.

Around 50 per cent of the question paper will have questions from the Current Affairs and Legal Reasoning. Each of these sections will have 28-32 questions. Other 20-26 questions accounting for roughly 20 per cent of the paper will have questions from each of the English Language and the Logical Reasoning sections. The quantitative section will have 10-14 questions covering 10 per cent of the paper.

CLAT postgraduate exam

The maximum marks for the postgraduate course is 120. The exam will be conducted for a period of 2 hours. There will be negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

The syllabus for the question paper will include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.