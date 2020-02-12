Class 7 Kendriya Vidyalaya Student Completes 900 KM Marathon From Jabalpur To Delhi In 18 Days

Harsh Pandit, Class 7 student in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, GCF Jabalpur, started his run on January 26

Harsh Pandit, a Class 7 Kendriya Vidyalaya student, who has been on Marathon run from Jabalpur finally reached his destination at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. Harsh Pandit, student of Class 7 in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, GCF Jabalpur, started his Marathon on January 26, 2020, from Jabalpur and covered approximately 900 KMs in 18 days to reach New Delhi with a message of pollution and plastic free India and water conservation.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' met Harsh in his office and complimented his efforts to run from Jabalpur to Delhi for a noble cause.

The minister also motivated the student and his family to further take up this awareness drive toward plastic free India and water conservation.

The HRD minister appealed all students to take up awareness drives in the direction of environment conservation.

Commissioner Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Santosh Kumar Mall received the young athlete at India Gate along with other senior KVS officials.

Mr Mall congratulated the student and his family for taking up this long marathon for the cause of plastic free India and water conservation.

Received by a cheering crowd of KV students and teachers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Harsh was overwhelmed with this success at this young age.

Harsh's father Himanshu Pandit also accompanied his son supporting and running with him. Harsh covered 50 KMs daily on an average to reach his final destination.

Discussing about his aims behind this long Marathon, Harsh said: "I was inspired to spread the message of plastic free India and water conservation. My father supported me throughout to achieve this target. I am also thankful to my teachers and principals for providing moral support.'

Harsh's name is likely to be recommended for the Guinness Book of World Record and Limca Book of Record.

