Class 6 Textbooks Roll Out By July, Says NCERT Amid Delay Reports

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Wednesday clarified that Class 6 textbooks based on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 will be available by the end of July 2024, addressing reports of delays.

This clarification follows a news report titled "Confusion over revised NCERT textbooks for classes 6, 9, and 11 leave teachers in a tizzy."

The NCERT, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education responsible for developing educational materials, confirmed that all Class 6 textbooks will be available this month.

"All Grade 6 textbooks will be available within July 2024. In order to provide adequate time to teachers and students for hands-on experiences under experiential learning perspectives and to ensure a smooth transition for both teachers and students from the old to the new curriculum, NCERT has already made available a month-long bridge programme in all the 10 subject areas for Grade 6, which is being used for teaching at present," the NCERT stated.

The CBSE also confirmed that there were no changes to the current curriculum or textbooks for any classes other than 3 and 6 for the 2024-25 academic year.

In a notification, the CBSE stated: "There will be no change in the curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the academic year 2024-25 commencing from 1st April 2024."

The CBSE referenced an NCERT letter from March, which stated: "New syllabi and textbooks for Grades 3 and 6 are currently under development and will soon be released. Consequently, schools are advised to follow these new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in place of textbooks published by NCERT till the year 2023."