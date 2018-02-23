Class 10 Board Exam Begins In Odisha Centre Superintendents have been asked to update the Board with daily reports on absent and malpractice cases.

Class 10 Board Exam Begins In Odisha New Delhi: Annual HSC/ Class 10 board examination has begun in Odisha. The exam conducting body, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has adopted new measures to ensure a smooth exam this year without glitches and malpractices. Centre Superintendents have been asked to update the Board with daily reports on absent and malpractice cases. On 19 February 2018, the Board in an official statement has directed the superintendents to update the daily report for Annual High School Certificate Examination and State Open School Certificate Examination, online, before 3 pm; board exam timing is 9 am to 11.30 am.



'The link shall be extended to all District Education Officers so that list of defaulter schools (who could not send the information till 3pm) can be known for taking remedial measures,' said the Board.



The exam will continue till 8 March 2018.



According to regional dailies, close to 608031 candidates are appearing for the exam this year at 2818 centres. To check malpractices the Board has deployed 58 flying squads and 37 central squads. Security has been tightened at Maoist hit areas of Koraput, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Raygada, Gajpati, Kandhamal, Boudh and Deogarh.



Odisha HSC Exam 2018 Pass Mark Criteria

Candidates securing minimum of 30% of marks in each subject or group of subjects and securing at least 33% but less than 45% of marks in the aggregate, shall be declared to have passed in the Third Division, Securing at least 45% but less than 60% of marks in the aggregate shall be declared to have passed in the Second Division, and Securing at least 60% of marks shall be declared to have passed in the First Division.



A candidate who fails in the examination for not having secured the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by appearing at the examination upto a maximum three consecutive examinations immediately following the one in which he has failed. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally.



