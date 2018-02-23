Class 10 Board Exam Begins In Odisha

'The link shall be extended to all District Education Officers so that list of defaulter schools (who could not send the information till 3pm) can be known for taking remedial measures,' said the Board.
The exam will continue till 8 March 2018.
According to regional dailies, close to 608031 candidates are appearing for the exam this year at 2818 centres. To check malpractices the Board has deployed 58 flying squads and 37 central squads. Security has been tightened at Maoist hit areas of Koraput, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Raygada, Gajpati, Kandhamal, Boudh and Deogarh.
Odisha HSC Exam 2018 Pass Mark Criteria
Candidates securing minimum of 30% of marks in each subject or group of subjects and securing at least 33% but less than 45% of marks in the aggregate, shall be declared to have passed in the Third Division, Securing at least 45% but less than 60% of marks in the aggregate shall be declared to have passed in the Second Division, and Securing at least 60% of marks shall be declared to have passed in the First Division.
