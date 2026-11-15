Advertisement

CISF Exam Date 2026 Out: Constable, Fireman And Other Posts Schedule Released

CISF has released the 2026 exam schedule for recruitment of constables, firemen, and other posts on its official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CISF Exam Date 2026 Out: Constable, Fireman And Other Posts Schedule Released
Candidates must check the CISF website regularly for updates on exam dates.
Promo Banner

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the examination schedule for various recruitment exams to be held in 2026. The schedule includes exams for Constable, Fireman and several other posts.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment drives can now check the complete exam calendar on the official CISF recruitment website. The schedule provides details of the examination dates for different posts, helping applicants prepare accordingly.

As per the notification, recruitment examinations will be conducted on different dates throughout the year. Candidates are advised to keep track of official updates regarding admit cards, exam centres and other important instructions.

The CISF recruitment process may include written examinations, physical efficiency tests, physical standards tests, document verification and medical examinations, depending on the post applied for.

Applicants should regularly visit the official website for the latest announcements and ensure that they meet all eligibility and examination requirements before appearing for the tests.

How to check the CISF Exam Schedule 2026

  • Visit the official CISF recruitment website.
  • Click on the exam schedule/recruitment section.
  • Open the CISF Exam Schedule 2026 link.
  • Check the relevant exam date for your post.
  • Download and save the schedule for future reference.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Central Industrial Security Force, CISF Exam Schedule, CISF 2026 Exams
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com