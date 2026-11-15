CISF Exam Date 2026 Out: Constable, Fireman And Other Posts Schedule Released

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the examination schedule for various recruitment exams to be held in 2026. The schedule includes exams for Constable, Fireman and several other posts.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment drives can now check the complete exam calendar on the official CISF recruitment website. The schedule provides details of the examination dates for different posts, helping applicants prepare accordingly.

As per the notification, recruitment examinations will be conducted on different dates throughout the year. Candidates are advised to keep track of official updates regarding admit cards, exam centres and other important instructions.

The CISF recruitment process may include written examinations, physical efficiency tests, physical standards tests, document verification and medical examinations, depending on the post applied for.

Applicants should regularly visit the official website for the latest announcements and ensure that they meet all eligibility and examination requirements before appearing for the tests.

How to check the CISF Exam Schedule 2026