Chinese Government Scholarship 2018-19 Announced For Indian Nationals; Last Date To Apply March 4

Eligibility Criteria
- For undergraduate programs, applicant must be a high school graduate under the age of 25.
- For Master's programs, applicant must be a bachelor's degree holder under the age of 35.
- For Doctoral programs, applicant must be a master's degree holder under the age of 40.
- For General Scholar program, applicant must be under the age of 45 and have completed at least two years of undergraduate study when applying for general scholar programs.
- For Senior Scholar programs, applicant must be master's degree holder or an associate professor (or above) under the age of 50 when applying for senior scholar programs.
- Candidates applying for the scholarships must have 60% marks in the required qualification.
Application Process
Applicants will need to apply online through Ministry of Human Resource Development portal (http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship). Last date to apply is March 4, 2018.
Apart from making the application on the MHRD portal, applicants are also required to apply online simultaneously through China Scholarship Council website http://www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org.
