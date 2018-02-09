Chinese Government Scholarship 2018-19 Announced For Indian Nationals; Last Date To Apply March 4 Online applications have been invited from eligible applicants for the award of Chinese Government Scholarship 2018-19. The scholarship is being offered by offered by the Government of China under Bilateral Programme for pursuing higher studies/research/specialization.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Chinese Government Scholarship 2018-19 Announced For Indian Nationals New Delhi: Online applications have been invited from eligible applicants for the award of Chinese Government Scholarship 2018-19. The scholarship is being offered by the Government of China under Bilateral Programme for pursuing higher studies/research/specialization. The scholarship will be offered to students who wish to pursue Undergraduate programs, Master's programs, Doctoral programs, General Scholar program, and Senior Scholar programs. Students can apply for the scholarship in any of the following fields - Language and Literature, Science (Pure and applied), and Humanities and Social Sciences.



Eligibility Criteria For undergraduate programs, applicant must be a high school graduate under the age of 25.

For Master's programs, applicant must be a bachelor's degree holder under the age of 35.

For Doctoral programs, applicant must be a master's degree holder under the age of 40.

For General Scholar program, applicant must be under the age of 45 and have completed at least two years of undergraduate study when applying for general scholar programs.

For Senior Scholar programs, applicant must be master's degree holder or an associate professor (or above) under the age of 50 when applying for senior scholar programs.

Candidates applying for the scholarships must have 60% marks in the required qualification.

Application Process



Applicants will need to apply online through Ministry of Human Resource Development portal (http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship). Last date to apply is March 4, 2018.



Apart from making the application on the MHRD portal, applicants are also required to apply online simultaneously through China Scholarship Council website http://www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org.



The official notice for the Chinese Government Scholarship is available on the MHRD website and applicants are requested to go through the details about eligibility and application process before initiating the application process.



Click here for more





Online applications have been invited from eligible applicants for the award of Chinese Government Scholarship 2018-19. The scholarship is being offered by the Government of China under Bilateral Programme for pursuing higher studies/research/specialization. The scholarship will be offered to students who wish to pursue Undergraduate programs, Master's programs, Doctoral programs, General Scholar program, and Senior Scholar programs. Students can apply for the scholarship in any of the following fields - Language and Literature, Science (Pure and applied), and Humanities and Social Sciences.Applicants will need to apply online through Ministry of Human Resource Development portal (http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship). Last date to apply is March 4, 2018.Apart from making the application on the MHRD portal, applicants are also required to apply online simultaneously through China Scholarship Council website http://www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org. The official notice for the Chinese Government Scholarship is available on the MHRD website and applicants are requested to go through the details about eligibility and application process before initiating the application process.Click here for more Education News