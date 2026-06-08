China's Gaokao 2026 Enters Second Day: 12.9 Million Chinese Take College Entrance Exam

Gaokao Exam 2026: China's annual national college entrance examination, known as the Gaokao, entered its second day today, with candidates taking their English exam. Around 12.9 million students nationwide registered for this year's Gaokao, according to the Chinese Ministry of Education, which for most is the sole determining factor in admission to a Chinese university.

According to a report by the AFP News Agency, the multi-day exam, which began on Sunday, drills test-takers on subjects including Chinese, Mathematics, English, Science, and Humanities. As per the report, hundreds of young Chinese students clutching pens and their IDs shuffled into a testing centre in blue-skied Beijing on Sunday, swarmed by parents, joining millions sitting for the national high-stakes university entrance exam.

According to a report by CGTN, for some, it's the last day of Gaokao, but in the 29 provincial regions that have adopted the new exam system, students will continue to take subject exams until Tuesday or Wednesday.

The relevant transportation departments have urged candidates to leave early and use public transport to avoid heavy traffic, the report stated. The public is encouraged to travel outside peak hours to help ease congestion, and drivers are asked to give way to vehicles transporting students to exam sites, it added.

Traffic police, medical personnel and volunteers will continue to support the students and provide all-around assistance, as per the report.

In conversation with AFP, student Zhang Xinnan said on Sunday: "It's my first time, so I am a bit anxious." Zhang admitted he was nervous for the essay portion of the Chinese test. But, wearing his school uniform, the 18-year-old told AFP that despite the jitters he thought he would do well, having spent the last year drilling practice questions.

As per the report, some mothers and fathers clustered outside the exam halls dressed in red, a symbol of good fortune in Chinese culture.