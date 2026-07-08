No Phone, No Private Tutors: Girl From Low-Income Family Tops China's Gaokao

An 18-year-old girl from a low-income rural family in China has captured widespread attention after topping the country's national college entrance examination, the gaokao, with an impressive score of 699 out of 750.

According to the South China Morning Post, Han Yaping, from Henan province, has received admission offers from China's two most prestigious universities, Tsinghua University and Peking University.

Han's inspiring journey has drawn widespread admiration. Following the announcement of her results, several live-streamers visited her village, with some seeking online exposure through her newfound fame while others offered financial assistance to support her education. However, Han politely declined the offers.

Han's family has faced significant financial hardship. Her mother suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the spine and has left her unable to work. Her father is the family's sole breadwinner, earning a living through farming and odd jobs. Han also has a younger sister.

Despite these challenges, Han remained focused on her studies. Recognising her family's financial circumstances, her school waived her tuition fees, provided free accommodation, and offered her a monthly allowance.

Quoting Han's father, the South China Morning Post reported that the family gave her between 10 and 20 yuan (approximately US$1.50 to US$3) in pocket money each week. However, Han spent very little and returned whatever she could whenever she came home.

Unlike many of her peers, Han did not attend private coaching classes or receive extracurricular tutoring. Before the examination, she also revealed that she did not own a mobile phone.

Sharing advice for fellow students, Han said, "If you do not study hard now, you might struggle in the future."

The gaokao is widely regarded as one of the world's most challenging examinations and is considered a life-changing opportunity for students from low-income and underprivileged backgrounds.

Inspired by her mother's illness, Han hopes to pursue medicine.

According to the South China Morning Post, several medical professionals have since contacted her online, offering guidance and insights to help her make an informed decision about her future studies.

Although she declined financial assistance, Han expressed gratitude to those who visited her home and offered support. Instead, she plans to work part-time while pursuing her university education.

"I believe knowledge can change lives. I am determined to improve my family's situation and provide my parents with a better life through education," the South China Morning Post quoted Han as saying.