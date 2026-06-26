After Gaokao Results 2026, How Chinese Students Are Using AI To Choose Right Universities

Gaokao Results 2026: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly helping students in China choose the right university and course after they receive their Gaokao results, as crores of students seek admission to top-ranked universities and colleges.

Conducted once a year, the Gaokao is China's national college entrance examination and plays a decisive role in shaping a student's academic future. A candidate's score determines not only the university they can attend but also the programmes for which they are eligible.

Highlighting this trend, Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, shared a video on X showing how AI-powered tools are helping students make informed decisions about higher education.

The post read: "With data-driven insights on admission odds, career prospects and personal strengths, smart tech is transforming how the next generation charts their future."

According to the video, students face one of the biggest decisions of their lives after the Gaokao-choosing the right university and academic major. AI-powered tools analyse admission probabilities, career prospects and students' personal strengths using data-driven insights to help them make informed choices and plan their academic and professional futures.

Earlier, on June 10, Yu Jing shared another post on X, stating that the world's largest examination had concluded smoothly for nearly 13 million (1.3 crore) students. "Factories paused. Roads quieted. The entire nation rallied for its students," she wrote.

Her remarks have drawn attention in India at a time when the country's examination system is under scrutiny following the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.

The Gaokao was conducted from June 7 to 8 this year, with around 13 million candidates appearing for the examination. The highly competitive test serves as the primary gateway to higher education in China.