Children's Day 2026: Experts On Why Curiosity Must Be Encouraged In Classrooms

On Children's Day, the conversation around education goes beyond the academic performance, exam scores and the classroom discipline. It is equally important to create an environment for children where they feel free to express their opinions, question ideas and share different perspectives. Experts believe that the classroom must offer children not just the opportunity to learn but also the psychological safety to speak, make mistakes and think independently.

Classroom Infrastructure Plays a Role In Building Confidence

According to Ms Neelu Kalro, Principal, JBCN International School, Chembur, the physical learning environment plays an important role in forming children's confidence and willingness to participate. The classroom learning should go beyond the traditional teaching and encourage curiosity and independent thinking in children.

She highlighted how facilities such as Innovation Labs, Learning Resource Centres, Science Laboratories, Art and Music Studios can provide children with the opportunities to experiment, research and exchange ideas. Along with it Innovation labs equipped with the technologies such as robotics and 3D printing can also additionally foster collaborative problem-solving and practical learning among children.

Kalro also pointed out that the learning spaces should evolve according to the children's development needs. While pre-primary spaces should focus on sensory exploration, imaginative play and self-expression, senior students should have access to technology-enabled classrooms, advanced science laboratories and collaborative spaces.

"Ultimately, infrastructure must complement pedagogy," she said, adding that the objective here is for children to develop the confidence to ask the right questions rather than simply seek the right answers.

Psychological Safety Help Children to Speak Without the Fear of Judgement

Apart from the physical infrastructure, a positive teacher-students relationship is equally important in creating an engaging classroom. Dr Mimansa Singh Tanwar, Clinical Psychologist, Head Fortis School National Mental Health Program Adayu & Fortis Healthcare, stated the importance of trust, empathy and respectful communication between students and teachers.

According to her, psychological safety enables children to speak their thoughts without the fear of being mocked or judged. Such environments encourage curiosity, critical thinking and meaningful conversation.

She also highlighted the need for teachers to move beyond basic textbook-based learning and introduce real-life experiences in everyday lessons. The teacher training can help educators to enable open discussions and welcome different perspectives.

For instance, while teaching stress management, educators can encourage students to discuss everyday challenges such as examination pressure, peer expectations and disagreements with friends. With the help of role plays, guided discussions and project-based activities children will understand different experiences and explore ways to tackle difficult situations.

Traditional Classroom Learning May Discourage Independent Thinking

Priyanka Kartari, Psychologist, Founder The Thought Co, emphasised that the traditional classroom environment places greater emphasis on discipline and expected behaviour rather than on independent thinking.

"As a psychologist and mother, most classrooms are not built for children to think. They are built for children to behave," Kartari said.

She noticed that traditional classroom arrangements can sometimes reinforce a one-way approach to learning. Due to which children may hesitate to participate in a classroom where they feel that only one answer is acceptable or that making mistakes could be embarrassing.

She highlighted "Children aren't choosing silence. We are building it into the walls and then calling it good behaviour."

On this Children's Day, the focus is on grasping that education should not only simply prepare children to remember information or follow instructions but also develop the confidence to express themselves.