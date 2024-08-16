Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule Released, Registration Starts On August 18

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has announced the dates for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024. Those seeking admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses can check the complete schedule by visiting the official website, cgdme.in.

The application process for round 1 will start on August 18 and conclude on August 24. The choice filling and locking process will also start on August 18 and end on August 25. The merit list will be released on August 27.

The seat allotment process will take place between August 28 and August 29, and results will be released on August 30. Candidates are required to report to their allotted institutes from August 31 to September 5.

Those who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination are eligible for counselling. For online registration, students must visit the official website, cgdme.in, to submit their applications by entering the required details. Candidates are advised to download the application form and print a copy for future reference.

The registration fee is Rs 1,000 for unreserved category candidates, Rs 500 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and Rs 10,000 for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students.

Candidates are required to pay the application fee using internet banking, a debit card, or a credit card.

This year, the NEET UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres. The results were declared on June 4. The re-examination for affected candidates was conducted on June 23, and the results were released on June 30. Around 24 lakh candidates took the main examination, and 1,563 candidates appeared for the re-test.