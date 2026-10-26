Chhattisgarh CGBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetables Expected Soon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for 2027 soon. Students will be able to check the subject-wise timetable on the board's official website, cgbse.nic.in once it is released.

The board has not announced the official release date yet. Based on the expected schedule, the date sheets may be released in November 2026. However, students should wait for an official announcement for confirmation.

The Class 10 and Class 12 theory examinations are expected to be held in February and March 2027, while practical examinations may take place in January. These dates are tentative and have not been confirmed by the board.

CGBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027

The Class 10 date sheet will include subject-wise exam dates, timings and other important instructions. Students will be able to check the schedule for subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, along with other subjects offered by the board.

Once the timetable is released, students should check their subject names and examination dates carefully to plan their revision.

CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027

The Class 12 date sheet is also expected to be released in November 2026. Students from the Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be able to check their examination schedules online.

The timetable will include dates for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, History and Political Science, among others.

Students should refer to the official timetable for the confirmed dates and timings of their examinations.

How To Download CGBSE Date Sheet 2027

After the date sheet is released, students can follow these steps to download it:

Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in .

. Check the latest notifications or examination section.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 link.

Open the timetable PDF and check the subject-wise dates.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned On The Date Sheet

The timetable is expected to include the examination date, day, subject name, subject code, paper timings and important instructions for students.

Students are advised to check the official CGBSE website regularly for updates and use the final timetable to plan their exam preparation.