Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In Chennai, Exams Cancelled

All schools and colleges in Chennai district will remain closed in view of incessant rain warning

Chennai collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district tomorrow in view of incessant rain and rainfall warning for November 22, reported ANI. Chennai collector A Shanmugasundaram announced holiday for the educational institutions after the India Meteorological Department predicted today that the sky would be generally cloudy over next 24 hours. Madras University has cancelled the examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow.

According to reports, the educational institutes in Kancheepuram district also would remain closed tomorrow.

"Due to heavy rains in Chennai and its surrounding Madras University cancels exams scheduled on 22nd November. Rescheduled date for this exam will be announced soon," said a statement from Madras University.

"Exams conducted by the University Departments on 22nd November 2018 are also cancelled," the Chennai-based University added.

The regional weather office has said yesterday that moderate to heavy rains were likely in many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours as a low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran said there were chances of low pressure intensifying into a depression during its journey westwards, reported Press Trust of India.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday about the devastation caused by the cyclonic storm 'Gaja' and seek a comprehensive central assistance package totide over the situation.

The cyclone made landfall near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, about 350 km from Chennai, at a speed of upto 120 kmph, claiming 46 lives and leaving a trail of destruction in over 10 districts.

The Tamil Nadu government, meanwhile, released Rs1,000 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund to the cyclone affected districts to carry out relief and rehabilitation measures which includes solatium to the kin ofdead, damage for crops, trees and houses.

(With PTI Inputs)

