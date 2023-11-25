Check The Dates For The Release Of CAT 2023 Results

Common Admission Test 2023.

The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct the computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26 in three sessions. The date for the declaration of results for the Common Admission Test 2023 is second week of January 2024.

The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting candidates varies across IIMs.

The CAT 2023 score is valid only till December 31, 2024 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

The exam is conducted as a gateway to various post graduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at the leading Indian Institute of Management (IIMs). CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

The exam will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the admit card.