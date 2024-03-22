Check Revised Exam Schedule For CS Executive, Professional Programme

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a revised schedule of the CS exams 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the ICSI to check the complete schedule of the exam. The exam will be held from June 2, 2024- June 10, 2024.

The revised schedule of the exam has been released for CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017), Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022), Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017) and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022).

The exam for Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017) will conclude on June 9, 2024. While, that for Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) will end on June 8, 2024.

The Professional Programme exam (Syllabus 2017) will conclude on June 10, 2024. While the exam for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) will get over on June 8, 2024.

The complete date sheet can be checked on the official website of the ICSI.

ICSI has allotted 15 minutes extra-time to candidates for reading the question paper. Examinees will have time from 9:00- 9:15, for reading the question paper. ICSI also mentioned that the institute reserves June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

ICSI has its headquarters at New Delhi, four Regional Offices at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and 72 Chapters across India.