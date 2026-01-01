Check Ramanujan Fellowship Details For Indian Scientists From Abroad

Ramanujan Fellowship is awarded to brilliant Indian/Indian origin scientists and engineers from outside India to take up scientific research positions in the country. Scientists/engineers who want to return to India from abroad are also eligible to receive this scholarship.

The Ramanujan Fellows could work in any of the scientific institutions and universities in the country and they would be eligible for receiving regular research grants through the extramural funding schemes of various S&T agencies of the Government of India.

Eligibility

The Fellowship is open to brilliant Indian/Indian origin scientists and engineers from abroad who are below the age of 40 years.

The nominee should possess a higher degree or equivalent, such as PhD in Science/Engineering, Masters in Engineering or Technology/MD in Medicine, etc. and have adequate professional experience.

The Fellowship is only for those scientists who are not holding any permanent/tenure track/contractual position in any Indian Institute/University.

In case the selected fellow gets any position such as permanent, tenure track or contractual position, he/she, will become in-eligible for receiving fellowship.

The nominee should be working abroad at the time of nomination.

Duration

The duration of the fellowship will be for five years.

Amount

The amount of the fellowship will be Rs 1,35,000 per month (consolidated including HRA).

In addition, each fellow will receive a research grant of Rs 7 lakh per annum (for consumables, travel, research personnel and contingencies etc.) and Rs 60,000 per annum as overhead charges.

The Ramanujan fellows will be eligible for receiving regular research grants through the extramural funding schemes of various S&T agencies of the Government of India.

Deadline

Candidates can visit the official website of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to fill the applications for the fellowship.

