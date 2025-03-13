Check Previous Year Result Trends For Uttarakhand Board Exams

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in April 2025. Once released, the results will be available on the official website of UBSE or via SMS and Digilocker.

UBSE started the Class 10 and 12 board exam on February 21, 2025 and concluded them on March 11, 2025. A total of 2,23,403 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board exams in 2025 at 1,245 exam centres across the state. Of these, 1,13,690 students are for the UBSE High School or Class 10 Exams 2025.

In 2024, UBSE declared the Uttarakhand board results for Class 10 on April 30. The overall pass percentage of students in the Class 10 result was 89.14 per cent. In 2024, the overall pass percentage of students in Class 10 was 89.14 per cent. The pass percentage among girls was 92.54 per cent while that among boys was 85.59 per cent. Priyanshi Rawat topped the Class 10 board exam with full marks by scoring 500/500.



Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

2024: 82.91%

2023: 85.17%

2022: 77.74%

2021: 99.09%

2020: 76%

2019- 76.43%

The pass percentage of students who qualified Class 12 in 2024 was 82.63 in 2024.