Check Marking Scheme And Question Paper Details For CLAT 2024

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held in offline mode for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate course in law at various test centres across the country.

The Question Booklet (QB) for the exam will consist of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and two blank pages for rough work. The students will not get any additional sheet for rough work. Also, they cannot seek any clarification on the booklet during the exam. In case the students find any discrepancy in the Question Booklet, they may request the invigilator to replace it and the OMR response sheet. They must not use the previous OMR response sheet with the new booklet. Candidates can enter admit card number on the first page of the booklet before starting the exam.

The students are required to answer all questions in the OMR response sheet provided along with the Question Booklet only. The answers in the OMR sheet should be marked using a black/ blue ball point pen only.

The method of marking answers is illustrated as follows:

The Question Booklet for the undergraduate five-year integrated programme is for 150 marks. Every correct answer secures one mark and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for every wrong answer. There shall be no deductions for unanswered questions.

In case any candidate does not shade any circle for a question, or shade a circle incompletely, it will be treated as an unanswered question. In case, more than one circle are shaded for a question or make any stray marks on the OMR response sheet, it will be read as double marking and a wrong answer.